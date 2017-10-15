Platformer
ArchiveAbout
Plus: Twitter and the New York Post, revisited
Casey Newton
20 hr
In a New York Post report, Facebook and Twitter smell a rat
Casey Newton
Oct 15
How real-world violence led Facebook to reverse its most controversial policy
Casey Newton
Oct 14
Can you slow down the internet with quote-tweets?
Casey Newton
Oct 13
The social network and the heap of sand
Casey Newton
Oct 9 38
The good, the bad, and the gridlock in Congress' big antitrust report
Casey Newton
Oct 8
'No Filter' author Sarah Frier on what comes next
Casey Newton
Oct 7 5
On mail-in voting, COVID-19, and how disinformation spreads. (Also: hi!)
Casey Newton
Oct 6 9
Why I'm leaving The Verge
Casey Newton
Sep 23 15
© 2020 Substack Inc. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack