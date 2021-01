(Ravi Sharma / Unsplash)

Donald Trump sent his first tweet on May 4, 2009.

It was a turbulent time for the then 63-year-old reality star. He had just gone through his fourth bankruptcy, and The Apprentice, which had revived his fortunes when it became a surprise hit in 2004, had lately seen its ratings decline. But when Trump arrived on then-3-year-old T…