A few more words about the Simo situation

Yesterday I wrote about Fidji Simo’s surprise departure from Facebook to become CEO of Instacart. Almost immediately, I got a flurry of responses — both from people who I had talked to for the original story, and people who I hadn’t. They changed my perspective on some of my reporting, and before I signed off for the weekend I wanted to share what I had…
© 2021 Substack Inc. See privacy, terms and information collection noticePublish on Substack
Platformer is on Substack – the place for independent writing