Apple draws a line on encryption
The fight for real privacy gains a powerful ally — but will it come at the cost of child safety?
Today let’s talk about some welcome news in the fight to maintain privacy on our phones and laptops — and ask whether the tradeoffs made to protect us still leave children too vulnerable.
On Wednesday, Apple announced a new optional feature that expands end-to-end encryption to 23 services on …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Platformer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.