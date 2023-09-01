Did YouTube solve its rabbit hole problem?
A new study on the power — and limits — of changing a recommendation algorithm
Today, let’s revisit the question of whether YouTube consumption can push viewers into adopting more extremist views. A new study finds that the company’s recommendation systems no longer routinely promote hateful content to most people — but the platform may still serve as an important cog i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Platformerto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.