Four questions platforms should answer before launching AI features
PLUS: Musk gets his view count back up
With the artificial intelligence-enhanced Bing now in journalists’ hands, and Google’s competitor Bard on its way, reporters are beginning to dig into the most significant risks that AI presents to platforms and their users. Today, let’s look at four questions that platforms need good answers for as they roll …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Platformer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.