How Musk is borrowing from X to build Grok
From servers to people, Musk is looking across his empire to catch up in AI
Today, some notes on how the tech industry’s tectonic shift toward artificial intelligence is playing out inside X — and raising questions about what Elon Musk’s growing enthusiasm for chatbots means for his other company’s mission to develop a Chinese-style super app.
On Saturday Musk unveiled Grok, the first product from his seven-month-old company xAI…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Platformerto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.