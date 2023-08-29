How platforms can make our politics resilient to AI
OpenAI isn't enforcing its rules — but other platforms may protect us from its mistakes
Today, let’s talk about a policy issue that more companies are going to have to consider as the 2024 election approaches: when should platforms allow materials created by generative artificial intelligence, and when should they remove them?
Well aware that lawmakers are watching their every move here, some platf…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Platformerto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.