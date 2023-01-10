How the Brazil riots change Facebook's Trump equation
After a new string of riots against democracy, let's game out whether Meta should restore the former president's account
Today let’s talk about the violent political protests in Brazil, and how the situation informs a closely watched decision that Meta is on the verge of making: whether to end Donald Trump’s suspension and allow him to begin posting on Instagram again.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Platformer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.