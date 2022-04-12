Is the metaverse taxing creators out of existence?
Meta's Horizon Worlds is only the latest next-generation platform to charge nearly half of creators' earnings. Is this the internet we want?
Today let’s talk about one of the big questions tech companies are working through as they court creators to join their next-generation platforms: how much can they charge their users for rent?
On the biggest platforms, the answer today is between 15 percent percent and 45 percent. On the higher end of the spectrum you have YouTube,