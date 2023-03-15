Meta doubles down on layoffs
The company's recent products have flopped with consumers. Will a more focused team reverse the trend?
I.
Today, let’s talk about Meta’s announcement that it would lay off an additional 10,000 people and eliminate 5,000 open positions, four months after eliminating 11,000 jobs in the largest cuts in company history.
If the first round of cuts seemed mostly tactical — a way to cut costs quickly and signal to investors that it would …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Platformer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.