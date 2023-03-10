Meta is building a decentralized, text-based social network
Is this the Twitter replacement we've been waiting for?
Today's edition is a bit late as I wrangled some late-breaking news.
Twitter’s decline is paving the way for other platforms to build next-generation replacements. And now the biggest player in the game is getting involved: Meta is in the early stages of building a dedicated app for people to post text-based updates.
“We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates,” the company told Platformer exclusively in an email. “We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.”
News that Meta has been exploring a text-based network was first reported Thursday by MoneyControl. The app is codenamed P92 and will allow users to log in through their existing Instagram credentials, the outlet reported.
Details about the project are scant. The product is still in its earliest stages, sources said, and there is no time frame for it being released. But legal and regulatory teams have already started to investigate potential privacy concerns around the app so they can be addressed before launch, we’re told.
Adam Mosseri, who runs Instagram, is taking the lead on the project, sources said.
The most remarkable aspect of the project is that Meta plans for the network to be decentralized. While the company would not elaborate beyond its statement, in a decentralized network individual users are typically able to set up their own, independent servers and set server-specific rules for how content is moderated.
Building a decentralized network could also give Meta the opportunity for its new app to interoperate with other social products — a previously unheard-of gesture from a company known for building some of the most lucrative walled gardens in the industry’s history.
The move comes at a time when Silicon Valley as a whole is re-thinking the value of forcing users into centralized services.
Services like Facebook benefit from relative ease of use, and a data collection model that enables lucrative advertising services. But they have also drawn massive regulatory scrutiny for their top-down approach to content moderation and their efforts to thwart competition by making it harder to switch networks. (In December, for example, Elon Musk temporarily blocked Twitter users from linking to their Mastodon profiles amid heightened interest in Twitter alternatives.)
These and other reasons led Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to call repeatedly for a decentralized version of the network. Among other things, Dorsey has said, a decentralized network would be more resistant to censorship efforts from governments, and would enable users to choose from a variety of ranking algorithms that better reflect their desired experience. While still CEO, Dorsey funded Bluesky, a decentralized alternative to Twitter that launched last week on iOS in private beta.
Building a decentralized social network could let Meta experiment with an app that pushes back on standard criticisms of Facebook and Instagram. Individual servers would let different groups set their own community standards, though likely with a “floor” of rules set by Meta, in a fashion similar to how Reddit’s individual communities work. And making its network interoperable with others could help Meta as it faces ongoing scrutiny over whether it has maintained its market power through anti-competitive acquisitions.
Still, no one has yet built a profitable, global-scale decentralized network. The Fediverse had around 2.6 million users last month — a rounding error for a company like Meta, which has more than 2 billion daily users across its family of apps.
Among the challenges for developers is that basic social-network functions like following users become complicated when accounts are located across a vast network of servers. More than one person I know quit using Mastodon forever after it asked them to log in to a different server in order to follow someone.
It’s also unclear what the most successful business model is for such an app. In 2021 and 2022, cryptocurrency enthusiasts promoted decentralized networks heavily, arguing that they could be funded with network-specific, non-fungible tokens. But the ongoing implosion of the crypto economy, coupled with the staggering inability of crypto developers to build safe, stable, or accessible networks, has made that approach look much less attractive.
Mastodon, the crowd-funded, open-source Twitter alternative, has arguably led the charge in building decentralized, interoperable social products that are detached from cryptocurrencies. Mastodon belongs to the Fediverse, a network of connected servers that enable web publishing through shared protocols like ActivityPub. The P92 app will support ActivityPub, MoneyControl reported.
Last week, the venerable magazine app Flipboard announced that it is joining the Fediverse, allowing users to browse Mastodon posts within the app and creating its own instance for select users to publish on. The move followed a similar effort from publishing platform Medium, which set up a Mastodon instance in January to host discussions about its writers’ work.
Tumblr also plans to add support for ActivityPub, the CEO of its parent company said in November, suggesting that soon Tumblr posts could be cross-posted to Mastodon and vice-versa. Photo-sharing and storage site Flickr has said it is considering adding support for ActivityPub as well.
Of course, just because companies build these features doesn’t mean people will flock to use them. Facebook’s New Product Experimentation division has built or prototyped dozens of social products in hopes of discovering the next big thing, only to shut down almost all of them.
At the same time, with Twitter’s revenue collapsing and the site itself going down for hours now on a regular basis, it’s no surprise that other platforms smell blood in the water. A decentralized social network with top-notch design and user experience, a functional trust and safety team, and Meta’s skilled growth hackers could be just the thing to disrupt Elon Musk’s ailing, brittle network.
That would be particularly true assuming Meta leverages the power of Instagram, which is already at global scale and counts among its users most of the public figures that would be necessary to kick-start a new text-based network.
For the moment, it’s impossible to say whether Meta’s latest exploration will be truly disruptive. But few other companies have the teams and the track record in place to credibly try. Whatever Meta winds up launching here will bear close scrutiny.
Governing
WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart said the company would not comply with the UK’s online safety bill if forced to remove end-to-end encryption. For now this is only saber rattling, but it could set up a major confrontation with the UK government down the road. (Alex Hern / The Guardian)
TikTok launched Project Clover in Europe as the company seeks to assuage politicians’ fears over Chinese surveillance by keeping European user data in Europe and allowing a European security company to audit its data protection controls. It’s the EU version of Project Texas. (Clothilde Goujard and Laura Kayali / Politico)
Michigan banned TikTok from state-owned devices, one of a handful of Democrat-controlled states to do so. (Ben Orner / MLive)
Elon Musk is building his own town outside Austin, Texas — a “Texas utopia along the Colorado River” where Tesla employees can live and work. (Kirsten Grind, Rebecca Elliott, Ted Mann and Julie Bykowicz / Wall Street Journal)
The FBI admitted to buying US location data rather than obtaining a warrant. (Dell Cameron / Wired)
A group of conservative Colorado Catholics spent millions of dollars on app tracking data that identified priests who used gay dating apps and then shared it with bishops around the country. (Michelle Boorstein and Heather Kelly / Washington Post)
Amazon’s Ring complied with a warrant to hand over someone’s home security footage because they were investigating his neighbor — worrying privacy advocates. (Alfred Ng / Politico)
President Biden's proposed budget will include a tax provision intended to reduce wash sales trading by crypto investors. (Nikhilesh De / CoinDesk)
Microsoft shared details about how it will get Call of Duty games on the Nintendo Switch with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. (Jay Peters / The Verge)
Right-wing speakers at CPAC 2023 haven’t quite figured out their gripe with big tech, and fell back on familiar accusations about censorship. (Tom McKay / Rolling Stone)
In Taiwan, local officials say internet outages caused by Chinese vessels amount to “purposeful harassment.” (Meaghan Tobin and Vic Chiang / Washington Post)
Industry
Sundar Pichai is weighing in directly on Google’s AI projects as the company sprints to catch up with OpenAI. (Julia Love and Davey Alba / Bloomberg)
Google announced PaLM-E, a multimodal embodied visual-language model that integrates vision and language for robotic control. (Benj Edwards / Ars Technica)
Google added its VPN to all Google One plans starting at $1.99 a month. (Abner Li / 9To5Google)
An update on OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman’s Worldcoin, which is trying to create a global ID to help people prove they’re human. (Connie Loizos / TechCrunch)
The president of OpenAI responded to Elon Musk’s criticism of “woke AI” by saying “we made a mistake” by not allowing users to customize ChatGPT’s politics by now. (Jon Victor and Kevin McLaughlin / The Information)
OpenAI rival Anthropic raised $300 million in funding at a pre-money valuation of $4.1 billion. You can test its chatbot right now in Poe, a mobile app built by Quora. (Kate Clark / The Information)
Spotify announced a major redesign of its home screen to go heavy on imagery and vertical scrolling reminiscent of TikTok and Instagram. (David Pierce / The Verge)
Spotify showed off a redesigned version of its Spotify for Podcasters dashboard during the Stream On event in LA. (Sarah Perez / TechCrunch)
DuckDuckGo launched a beta version of an AI search tool powered by ChatGPT called DuckAssist. (Thomas Germain / Gizmodo)
Humane, a company founded by former Apple executives, announced $100 million in funding and a partnership with OpenAI to launch a product that incorporates AI into a mysterious consumer device. (Aaron Tilley / Wall Street Journal)
Meta’s LLaMA model leaked on 4chan, leading some to worry about an impending influx of personalized spam and phishing attempts. (James Vincent / The Verge)
Instagram and Facebook are pausing the bonuses they were paying creators for making Reels. A sign that they had their intended effect? (Sydney Bradley / Insider)
Apple is launching a new music streaming service focused on classical music. It will be available at no extra charge to Apple Music subscribers. (Sarah Perez / TechCrunch)
YouTube will ease its restrictions on swearing in videos after an update it rolled out in November sparked backlash from creators. (Mitchell Clark / The Verge)
YouTube star “Omi in a Hellcat” was sentenced to 5½ years in prison after he pleaded guilty to running one of the most brazen and successful cable TV piracy schemes ever prosecuted by the US government. (Jeremy Roebuck / The Philadelphia Inquirer)
Amazon has announced the closure, cancellation, or delay of 100 planned facilities in the United States, leaving some towns in a lurch. (Caroline O'Donovan / Washington Post)
Reddit is shutting down its Clubhouse clone, Reddit Talk, on March 21. (Ivan Mehta / TechCrunch)
Elon Musk apologized for mocking a disabled Twitter employee, and said his remarks were based partly on false information. It appears that someone explained to him that it is illegal to fire people for having disabilities. (Barbara Ortutay / Associated Press)
Tech workers who were staffed on CEO pet projects are getting axed as company’s pull back from “moonshot” projects in favor of initiatives that make money. (Karen Weise, Nico Grant and Mike Isaac / New York Times)
Koko, a mental health startup, found at-risk teens on Facebook and Tumblr and tested an unproven intervention on them without obtaining informed consent. (Chloe Xiang / Motherboard)
Epic Games is finally going to let developers self-publish games to the Epic Games Store. (Jay Peters / The Verge)
Pinterest is curating suggestive content of minors and recommending it to adults, potentially exposing them to pedophiles, this investigation finds. (Jesselyn Cook / NBC)
