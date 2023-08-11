Social media's invisible effect on global well being
A new study finds little effect of internet use on mental health. Should we trust it?
A key question about modern life, discussed constantly in all sorts of circumstances, is whether social media is bad for our collective mental health. Attempting to work out a satisfying answer to this question, based on the available research, can drive a person to despair. But still we discuss the issue endlessly…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Platformer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.