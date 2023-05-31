The AI hallucinations intensify
Is the risk from AI that it will become too smart — or will remain confused?
Today, as part of our ongoing effort around here to understand how artificial intelligence may or may not reshape society, let’s look at two stories that seem to make very different predictions about our future.
Start with what is certainly the funniest AI-related national news to c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Platformer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.