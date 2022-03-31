The only popular crypto game is having a terrible year
Its economics are busted and its treasury was just raided for hundreds of millions of dollars. Can Axie Infinity recover?
Today let’s check in on how things are going over on the blockchain, and uh oh:
A cryptocurrency affiliated with the popular free-to-play blockchain game Axie Infinity has been hacked in one of the largest crypto heists in history.
The Ronin network is a blockchain launched in February 2021 to make interacting with the Ethereum-based Axie …