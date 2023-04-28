Vibes-based antitrust hits Microsoft
The company's Activision Blizzard merger might once have sailed through — but times have changed
Today, let’s talk about a decision that could scuttle Microsoft’s planned $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and what it tells us about the prospect of giants making big purchases again any time soon.
I’ve always been a little skeptical that Microsoft could get this deal over the finish line. In January 2022, when…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Platformer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.