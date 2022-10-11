What Meta has to prove at Connect
It's not that the metaverse will happen. It's that the company isn't too early
Meta Connect, the company’s biggest product showcase of the year, kicks off tomorrow at 10AM PT. As we prepare to see what progress Meta has made in building our mixed-reality future, let’s talk about what’s really at stake.
Recently I spoke with a former Meta executive about the compan…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Platformer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.