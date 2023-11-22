Why one AI executive quit his job to protest creators' rights
Q&A with Stability AI's just-departed vice presidenct of audio, Ed Rex-Newton
Programming note: Platformer will be off Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
One of the fiercest debates in artificial intelligence — perhaps second only to who should be CEO of OpenAI — is whether and how creators should be compensated when their work is used to train models for generative AI. For the most part, today’s most popular larg…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Platformer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.