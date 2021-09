(Caspar Camille Rubin / Unsplash)

One of the best and worst things that can happen to you on a social network is to go viral. Sometimes it works out great, like it did for Carter Wilkerson, who got so many retweets on his post about chicken nuggets when he was 17 that Wendy’s gave him a year’s supply for free. Other times it works out terribly, as it did…